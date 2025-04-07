Big Shock for Vehicle Owners: Petrol and Diesel Prices Hiked Nationwide

In a move that has come as a shock to vehicle owners, the central NDA government has increased fuel prices across the country. According to the latest directive, both petrol and diesel prices have been hiked by ₹2 per litre, effective immediately.

Impact on Consumers

The sudden increase has left many vehicle owners distressed. With no prior warning, the hike is expected to strain household budgets, especially for daily commuters and transporters. Many citizens have taken to social media to express their frustration over the unexpected rise in fuel costs.

Rising Fuel Costs Amid Inflation Worries

This hike comes at a time when inflation is already a growing concern for middle and lower-income families. Increased fuel costs tend to impact the prices of essential commodities as well, making this a significant development in the country’s economic landscape.

Government’s Stand on the Hike

While the government has not officially released a detailed explanation, sources suggest the hike is linked to international crude oil price fluctuations and efforts to manage the fiscal deficit.

What’s Next for Vehicle Owners?

With the new pricing in effect, vehicle owners will have to shell out more for their daily fuel needs. Experts suggest that if global crude oil prices continue to remain high, further revisions in fuel prices cannot be ruled out.