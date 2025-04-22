Big Update: Petrol and Diesel Prices Announced- Here’s What You Need to Know
New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released the latest petrol and diesel prices for April 22, 2025, with fuel prices remaining steady across India. Prices are updated daily at 6 AM, in line with global crude oil market trends and currency exchange fluctuations.
Despite international price changes, fuel rates in India have remained unchanged since May 2022, after the central and state governments reduced fuel taxes to cushion consumers from rising global prices.
City-Wise Petrol and Diesel Prices on April 22, 2025
|City
|Petrol (₹/L)
|Diesel (₹/L)
|New Delhi
|94.72
|87.62
|Mumbai
|104.21
|92.15
|Kolkata
|103.94
|90.76
|Chennai
|100.75
|92.34
|Ahmedabad
|94.49
|90.17
|Bengaluru
|102.92
|89.02
|Hyderabad
|107.46
|95.70
|Jaipur
|104.72
|90.21
|Lucknow
|94.69
|87.80
|Pune
|104.04
|90.57
|Chandigarh
|94.30
|82.45
|Indore
|106.48
|91.88
|Patna
|105.58
|93.80
|Surat
|95.00
|89.00
|Nashik
|95.50
|89.50
Why Fuel Prices Vary Across Cities
The variation in fuel prices across Indian cities is primarily due to differences in state-level taxes, transportation costs, and local levies. Cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Indore tend to have higher prices compared to Chandigarh or Lucknow.
Key Factors Influencing Petrol and Diesel Prices in India
- Crude Oil Prices – International crude oil prices directly impact domestic fuel costs.
- Exchange Rate – A weaker Indian Rupee increases the cost of imported crude oil.
- Taxes – Central excise duty and state VAT play a significant role in final pump prices.
- Refining Costs – Expenses incurred during processing affect the retail price of fuel.
- Demand & Supply – Rising demand or limited supply pushes prices up.
How to Check Fuel Prices via SMS
Consumers can easily get the latest fuel rates on their mobile phones:
- Indian Oil (IOCL): SMS
RSP <city code>to 9224992249
- Bharat Petroleum (BPCL): SMS
RSPto 9223112222
- Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL): SMS
HP Priceto 9222201122
Fuel prices across India continue to remain stable amid global market fluctuations. With the government’s regulation through taxes and pricing mechanisms, petrol and diesel rates are being maintained consistently. Stay updated daily to manage your commute and expenses better.