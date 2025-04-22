Big Update: Petrol and Diesel Prices Announced- Here’s What You Need to Know

New Delhi: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have released the latest petrol and diesel prices for April 22, 2025, with fuel prices remaining steady across India. Prices are updated daily at 6 AM, in line with global crude oil market trends and currency exchange fluctuations.

Despite international price changes, fuel rates in India have remained unchanged since May 2022, after the central and state governments reduced fuel taxes to cushion consumers from rising global prices.

City-Wise Petrol and Diesel Prices on April 22, 2025

City Petrol (₹/L) Diesel (₹/L) New Delhi 94.72 87.62 Mumbai 104.21 92.15 Kolkata 103.94 90.76 Chennai 100.75 92.34 Ahmedabad 94.49 90.17 Bengaluru 102.92 89.02 Hyderabad 107.46 95.70 Jaipur 104.72 90.21 Lucknow 94.69 87.80 Pune 104.04 90.57 Chandigarh 94.30 82.45 Indore 106.48 91.88 Patna 105.58 93.80 Surat 95.00 89.00 Nashik 95.50 89.50

Why Fuel Prices Vary Across Cities

The variation in fuel prices across Indian cities is primarily due to differences in state-level taxes, transportation costs, and local levies. Cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Indore tend to have higher prices compared to Chandigarh or Lucknow.

Key Factors Influencing Petrol and Diesel Prices in India

Crude Oil Prices – International crude oil prices directly impact domestic fuel costs. Exchange Rate – A weaker Indian Rupee increases the cost of imported crude oil. Taxes – Central excise duty and state VAT play a significant role in final pump prices. Refining Costs – Expenses incurred during processing affect the retail price of fuel. Demand & Supply – Rising demand or limited supply pushes prices up.

How to Check Fuel Prices via SMS

Consumers can easily get the latest fuel rates on their mobile phones:

Indian Oil (IOCL) : SMS RSP <city code> to 9224992249

: SMS to Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) : SMS RSP to 9223112222

: SMS to Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL): SMS HP Price to 9222201122

Fuel prices across India continue to remain stable amid global market fluctuations. With the government’s regulation through taxes and pricing mechanisms, petrol and diesel rates are being maintained consistently. Stay updated daily to manage your commute and expenses better.