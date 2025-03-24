Big Win for Celebrities? Legal Relief in Betting Apps Probe!

Hyderabad: In a major development in the betting apps case involving film personalities and social media influencers, the focus has now shifted towards the owners of betting applications. So far, 25 celebrities have been named in the case, but they may soon receive legal relief as authorities plan to treat them as witnesses instead of accused.

Police Target Betting App Owners

The Miyapur police have intensified their crackdown, registering cases against 19 individuals who are allegedly responsible for operating and managing the betting platforms. According to sources, new legal sections have been added against them, strengthening the case. A memo has also been submitted in court, officially shifting the investigation’s focus towards the app owners rather than the promoters.

Celebrities to Be Treated as Witnesses?

Many actors, influencers, and social media figures have been under scrutiny for promoting betting apps. While several have already been issued notices and interrogated, others are yet to appear before the authorities. Based on their statements, there is a strong possibility that they will be listed as witnesses in the charge sheet rather than facing direct legal action.

Celebrities Claim Unawareness

Several celebrities involved in the case have claimed that they promoted the betting apps without knowing their legal implications. Many stated that they had no direct involvement in gambling activities and did not anticipate the potential consequences.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) Investigating Financial Transactions

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also actively probing the financial transactions related to the betting apps. Their focus is on tracing the flow of money and identifying any illegal financial activities associated with these online platforms.

Legal Proceedings and Future Course of Action

This latest development brings a significant shift in the betting apps case, offering relief to film personalities and influencers while intensifying legal scrutiny on the app operators.