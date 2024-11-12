‘Bigg Boss 18’: Archrivals Vivian Dsena, Chahat Panday turn ‘frenemies’ for coffee

Mumbai: Contestants Vivian Dsena and Chahat Panday, who have been known for their arguments in the controversial show “Bigg Boss 18”, seem to have turned “frenemies” (friends and enemies” just for coffee.

In a promo shared by the channel on Instagram,Chahat asked the voice of “Bigg Boss” to send Vivian’s beloved French coffee.

She is heard saying: “Bigg Boss please Vivian ki coffee bhej dijiye.”

Also Read: Mumbai Police Arrest Lawyer from Raihttps://munsifdaily.com/mumbai-police-arrest-lawyer-from-raipur-in-connection-with-death-threat-to-shah-rukh-khan/pur in Connection with Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan

Vivian hilariously responds: “Isne jabse coffee peeli hai yeh mere peeche padhi hui hai… yeh kamse kam din main ek aadh baar pooch leti hai aayi kya? Isko kaisai itna maza aa raha hai, jab mujhe nahi aa raha yeh coffee peeke.”

Chahat, who had previously drank Vivian’s last of the coffee in anger, hilariously shared: “Ek number coffee thi woh.”

To which, Vivian then gave her directions on how to drink the freshly brewed hot cuppa that he makes.

“Us coffee main doodh mat daalna, shakkar mat daalna.”

Replying to that, Chahat replied saying that she will first taste and then will decide what all to add to the coffee and see how it is.

To which, Vivian in banter says: “Kadvi lagegi meri shabdon ki tarah.”

The channel captioned the post: “Jab 𝕔𝕠𝕗𝕗𝕖𝕖 bana ek 𝕞𝕦𝕕𝕕𝕒 toh Vivian aur Chaahat ke beech finally hua kuch 𝕔𝕦𝕥𝕖 𝕤𝕒!”

This week seven housemates are nominated for eviction. The names include Rajat Dalal, Digvijay Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, Shrutika Arjun, Chum Darang, Tajinder Bagga, and Kashish Kapoor.

The season, which started in October 6, has already seen several eliminations including names such as Gunaratna Sadavarte, Hema Sharma, Arfeen Khan, Muskan Bamne, Nyrraa Banerji, and Shehzada Dhami.

The show is hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. However the star was missing in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he was shooting for “Sikandar”. Filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Ekta Kapoor stepped into the hosting duties and gave several reality checks to housemates.