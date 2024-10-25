‘Bigg Boss 18’: Fate of Sara Khan, Tajinder Bagga and Muskan Bamne in the hands of housmates

Mumbai: After the difficult ration task, which was riding high on emotions, housemates now will have to take a call on the fate of Sara Khan, Tajinder Bagga and Muskan Bamne in the show.

A promo by the channel showcased that the “expiry date” on Sara Khan, Tajinder Bagga and Muskan Bamne has finally come, and the housemates now have to decide who needs to be evicted from the show.

The promo showed that actress actor Karanveer Mehra and Chahat Pandey chose Muskan. Karanveer said that Muskan is always “lost”, while Chahat’s reason for voting her out is because her “stand” in the show was “never seen”.

Avinash Mishra voted for Sara and said: “It is personal.”

Actor Vivian D’Sena, who has often been called the “ladla of Bigg Boss”, voted for Tajinder. He said: “Bagga ji ki opinion aati hai lekin sunai nahi deti.”

Actress Eisha Singh too voted for Tajinder citing the reason that he only discusses “politics and chai”.

Apart from the eviction, the ration task will be seen continuing. Actress Nyrraa Banerji will be making an emotional decision by putting her father’s ring into the fire pit, housemates will be seen asking Avinash to be “fair” after the sacrifice.

Next Alice Kaushik comes forward to sacrifice a personal item but her friend Eisha urges her not to. This leads to an argument between Eisha, Alice and Avinash, who says: “The ration will come back to the jail and you will get it.”

The entire house gets divided. Some claim that Avinash is biased, while others will be seen making balance between everything.

Started on October 6, ‘Bigg Boss 18’ has been riding high on emotions. The season already had its first evicted contestant with Hemlata Sharm shown the exit door.

Currently the show has housemates Nyrraa Banerjee, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Muskan Bamne, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Gunaratna Sadavarte, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.