Bigg Boss 18: Karan Veer Mehra agrees to be scared of controversies, says going to behave myself

Mumbai: ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 14’ winner Karan Veer Mehra, who is now seen in “Bigg Boss 18” as a contestant, agrees to be scared of controversies considering the nature of the show. However, he promises to behave himself and not bring the family name down.

Asked if he is scared considering the fact that the show is known for creating controversies and changing a person’s image, Karan Veer told IANS: “To be honest, it does, but I am confident that I am going to behave myself and not lose my calm or bring the family name down where I come from.”

On why he thought of joining the show, he said: “It is a big platform and has a big reach so… ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ was like 10th boards and now I am going to give my 12th boards with ‘Bigg Boss’.”

Karan Veer, who began his journey in stardom with “Remix” in 2005 and then was seen in shows such as “Biwi aur Main”, agrees that winning the Rohit Shetty-starrer stunt-based reality show is an advantage for him in “Bigg Boss 18”.

“Of course, the advantage is there because it’s the same network, so the audience will join. But again, this is a bigger game. It’s about your emotional and mental strength. So, I hope that I am able to win this,” he said.

With 24 hours of camera vigilance, is he okay to give out almost everything about himself to the world?

“There’s no option now. I’ve already signed and taken the money,” the actor joked.

When it comes to the show’s host Salman Khan, he said that he wants the host to guide the contestants right.

“To guide us right, to let us know when we are going wrong, which he actually does. Just the fact that I’m going to meet him and breathe the same air and be on the same stage is very exciting.”