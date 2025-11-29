Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan questions Gaurav Khanna’s gameplay

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has questioned contestant Gaurav Khanna’s gameplay in the show.

A new promo was captioned: “Weekend Ka Vaar par gharwaalon ne Gaurav ke baare mein apne sacche opinions rakh diye. Dekhne ke liye ho jaiye taiyaar.”

The promo begins with Salman Khan asking housemates: “How many of you think that Gaurav is not open even at the end of the 14th week?”

To which, Tanya Mittal replies: “He seems to have a dual personality.”

Amaal Mallik chimes in: “He started with a completely calculative mind.”

Farhana Bhatt says that Gaurav’s gameplay has been all about keeping good terms with everyone.

Meanwhile, Gaurav’s closest friend in the show Pranit More said “he still plays on his back foot.”

Listening to all this, Salman replies: “He has played the same game till now. So now it is his game. If this is his personality, then I would like to praise him. And if this is a game, then I’ll pass off to him.”

The upcoming episode will also have Salman pulling up Ashnoor Kaur for intentionally going violent with Tanya during the “Ticket To Finale” task.

A new promo was shared by the channel on Instagram, which was captioned: “Weekend Ka Vaar par Salman ne lagaayi Ashnoor ki class. Kya consequences honge iss confrontation ke?”

The clip begins with Salman reprimanding Ashnoor over her behaviour towards Tanya during the task.

Ashnoor is heard saying: “I didn’t have a genuine intention to hurt Tanya. She just got hurt.”

Giving an exact demonstration of how Ashnoor reacted, Salman said: “What do you mean she got hurt? You pulled out the plank like this and hit it like this. And there are some rules of our house that we have to follow.”

There are claims doing the rounds that Ashnoor will be shown the exit door over her behaviour. Shehbaz Badeshah too might be shown the exit door.

The show is currently left with Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badeshah, Malti Chahar, Pranit More and Amaal Mallik competing for the trophy.

The show is based on the Dutch format of Big Brother. Bigg Boss first premiered on November 3, 2006. The show has completed eighteen seasons and three OTT seasons.