‘Bigg Boss A18’: Vivian Dsena locks horns with Karan Veer Mehra and Chahat Pandey

Mumbai: The nomination task has got the tempers rising after which actors Vivian Dsena, Karan Veer Mehra and Chahat Pandey engaged in a war of words.

A promo shared on Instagram showcased the nomination task, where Vivian, who is the current “Time God” in the house given the power to nominate housemates for eviction.

In the promo, Vivian gives Karan Veer’s name and says: “Karan ke opinion cheezon main sunai nahi de rahe hai.”

Also Read: https://munsifdaily.com/kareena-ananya-parineeti-and-more-celebs-shower-birthday-love-on-athiya-shetty/Kareena, Ananya, Parineeti and more celebs shower birthday love on Athiya Shetty

To which, Karan retorts: “Avinash, Eisha and Alice se koi galti nahi hui hai?”

Vivian then claps back saying that other housemates say that Avinash, Eisha, Alice and him have a group and that they are a family.

“Kam se kam jo hai woh original hai.”

He then calls out Chahat Panday and shares his reason.

Vivian said: “Chahat jaisai logon ki is ghar main katayi zaroorat nahi hai.”

To which, Chahat replied: “Aapka yehi ghamand isi show main tootega Vivian Dsena.”

In the upcoming episode of ‘Bigg Boss 18’, Rajat Dalal will be seen losing his cool on contestant Avinash Mishra after the latter interferes in an argument between Rajat and the “Time God” Vivian D’Sena.

In a promo of the show, Rajat and Avinash are seen getting into an ugly physical fight and are stopped by Eisha Singh, Digvijay Singh Rathee and Arfeen Khan. The fight begins after Vivian asks Rajat as to why he did not distribute food equally amongst all housemates while he was in jail.

The upcoming episode will also be having a nomination task, where Vivian will have the rights to vote for names, whom he wants to be ousted. Going by the promo, Rajat, Shrutika, Chahat Panday and Sara Arfeen Khan are among the eight names he will be nominating.

Currently the show has housemates, Karan Veer Mehra, Avinash, Chum Darang, Chaahat Pandey, Vivian Dsena, Eisha Singh, Rajat Dalal, Shilpa Shirodkar, Sara Arfeen Khan, Mishra, Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Shrutika Arjun Raaj, Shehzada Dhami, Alice Kaushik, and Arfeen Khan.

It has two new wildcards Digvijay Singh Rathee and Kashish Kapoor adding extra spice to the already heated house.