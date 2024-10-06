Entertainment

Bigg Boss Fame Actress Subhashree’s Car Met with an Accident

The front part of the car was damaged, but fortunately, everyone inside the car, including Subhashree, is safe.

Mohammed Yousuf6 October 2024 - 16:28
A tragic incident occurred near Nagarjuna Sagar when a man, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, rammed his bike into actress and Bigg Boss fame Subhashree’s car.

The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the dangers of drunk driving.

