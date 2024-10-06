Entertainment
Bigg Boss Fame Actress Subhashree’s Car Met with an Accident
The front part of the car was damaged, but fortunately, everyone inside the car, including Subhashree, is safe.
A tragic incident occurred near Nagarjuna Sagar when a man, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol, rammed his bike into actress and Bigg Boss fame Subhashree’s car.
The front part of the car was damaged, but fortunately, everyone inside the car, including Subhashree, is safe.
The incident has raised concerns about road safety and the dangers of drunk driving.