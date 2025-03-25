Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 Announced: Girls Top Across All Streams

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has officially declared the Bihar Board Class 12 (Intermediate) Result 2025 today at 1:15 PM. The announcement was made by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore during a press conference.

This year, girls have outshined boys in all three streams—Science, Commerce, and Arts, continuing a strong trend of academic excellence.

How to Check BSEB 12th Result 2025 Online

The result link has been activated on BSEB’s official portals:

Students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready and follow these steps:

Visit the official website. Click on the link for “Bihar Board 12th Result 2025”. Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number. Click Submit to view the result. Download and print the mark sheet PDF for future use.

What Your BSEB Marksheet 2025 Will Contain

The online marksheet will include:

Student’s name, roll number & roll code

Father’s name

Registration number

Stream/Class

Subject-wise marks (theory & practical)

Total and passing marks

Aggregate score, division & percentage

Result status (pass/fail)

Toppers List: Science, Commerce, and Arts

Science Stream Toppers:

Mritunjay Kumar – 96.20%

– 96.20% Simran Gupta & Varun Kumar – 95.40%

& – 95.40% Prince Kumar – 95.20%

Commerce Stream (2024 toppers):

Priya Kumari – 95.60%

– 95.60% Saurav Kumar – 94%

– 94% Gulshan Kumar – 93.80%

Arts Stream (2024 toppers):

Tushar Kumar – 96.4%

– 96.4% Nishi Sinha – 94.6%

– 94.6% Tanu Kumari – 94.4%

Last Year’s Performance Highlights

In 2024, over 11.26 lakh students passed the Class 12 exams, with an overall pass percentage of 87.21%. Girls consistently outperformed boys in every stream:

Arts: Girls – 88.07%, Boys – 83.17%

Girls – 88.07%, Boys – 83.17% Commerce: Girls – 96.91%, Boys – 93.86%

Girls – 96.91%, Boys – 93.86% Science: Girls – 89.71%, Boys – 86.73%

What’s Next After Class 12?

With results out, students can now apply for college admissions, entrance exams, and career planning. Those unsatisfied with their marks may opt for rechecking, supplementary exams, or explore skill-based diploma courses.

Stay tuned for updates on pass percentage trends, stream-wise results, and counselling schedules.