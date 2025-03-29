Bihar Board Class 10 Results Declared: Three Students Share Top Rank with 97.80%

Patna: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced the Class 10 (Matriculation) results on Saturday, with a remarkable outcome — three students have jointly secured the top position in the state.

Sakshi Kumari from Samastipur, Anshu Kumari from Champaran, and Ranjan Kumar from Bhojpur emerged as the joint toppers, each scoring an impressive 489 out of 500 marks (97.80%).

The results were formally declared by Bihar Education Minister Sunil Kumar at the BSEB auditorium in Patna. The event was also attended by BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore and Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department S. Siddharth.

Sakshi Kumari is a student of JPN High School, Narhan, Samastipur; Anshu Kumari studies at Bhartiya Inter College, Champaran; and Ranjan Kumar is from High School, Agiaon Bazar, Bhojpur.

82.11% Overall Pass Percentage

This year’s overall pass percentage stands at a strong 82.11%, with a total of 15,85,868 students appearing for the exams held between February 17 and February 25 at 1,677 centres across the state. Among them, 7.67 lakh were boys and 8.18 lakh were girls.

First division: 4,52,302 students

5,24,965 students Third division: 3,80,732 students

A total of 123 students secured positions in the top 10 rankings, comprising 63 boys and 60 girls.

Rewards Announced for Toppers

To encourage academic excellence, the Bihar government has announced significant rewards for top-performing students:

First-rank holders will receive ₹2 lakh, a laptop, and a Kindle e-reader

Scope for Improvement

Students who fail in one or two subjects can appear for compartmental exams, while those who missed the exams due to genuine reasons may be eligible for special examinations.

Education Minister Sunil Kumar praised the hard work of students and said, “We are proud of the dedication shown by our students. Congratulations to all successful candidates. May you continue to shine in your future endeavours.”

The BSEB has been recognized in recent years for conducting examinations in a transparent and timely manner, ensuring swift result processing and minimal delays.