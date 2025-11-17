Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar resigns

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today resigned from the post of chief minister.

According to official sources at Raj Bhavan, Kumar met Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and formally submitted his resignation. The Governor has requested him to continue as caretaker Chief Minister until the new government is formed.

Kumar, accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, also submitted a letter recommending the dissolution of the 17th Legislative Assembly.

Earlier today, Kumar chaired a Cabinet meeting, which was the final meeting of the existing Nitish Cabinet. During the meeting, the decision to dissolve the Council of Ministers was taken.

The Chief Minister thanked all Cabinet members for their cooperation during the five-year term.

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal submitted the list of 243 newly elected Assembly members to Governor Khan at Raj Bhavan, Patna, on Sunday.