Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces ₹10 Lakh Reward for IPL Sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a cash reward of ₹10 lakh for teenage cricket prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who made headlines with a record-breaking century in the IPL 2025 on Monday.

14-Year-Old Creates History in IPL

The 14-year-old Bihar-born batsman, representing Rajasthan Royals, stunned the cricketing world by scoring a blistering 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur. In doing so, he broke Yusuf Pathan’s long-standing record of the fastest IPL century by an Indian, set in 2010. Suryavanshi reached the milestone in just 35 balls, making it the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history and the second-fastest overall, behind Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball ton.

Nitish Kumar Extends Personal Congratulations

“Congratulations and best wishes to Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of IPL,” CM Nitish Kumar posted on X (formerly Twitter). “He has become a new hope for Indian cricket on the strength of his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him.”

CM Recalls Meeting with Young Cricketer

Nitish Kumar also recalled his earlier meeting with Vaibhav and his father in 2024 at 1 Anne Marg, where he had wished the young talent a bright future. Following the IPL performance, the CM revealed that he spoke to Vaibhav over the phone to personally extend his best wishes.

₹10 Lakh Cash Prize from Bihar Government

As a token of appreciation, the Bihar government will honor Suryavanshi with a ₹10 lakh cash prize. “I wish that Vaibhav creates new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country,” Nitish Kumar added.

IPL’s Youngest Signing Lives Up to the Hype

Suryavanshi was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore in the 2024 IPL mega auction, becoming the youngest player to land an IPL deal. His stellar performance in only his third IPL appearance has now firmly established him as one of the brightest emerging stars in Indian cricket.