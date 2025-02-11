Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to Visit Aurangabad’s Bedhni Village as Part of Pragati Yatra

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to visit Bedhni village under the Dev block of Aurangabad district on Tuesday, as part of his ongoing Pragati Yatra aimed at reviewing development projects across the state.

The visit is expected to boost local infrastructure, with several key projects lined up for inauguration and inspection.

Extensive Preparations Underway for CM’s Visit

In anticipation of the Chief Minister’s arrival, Aurangabad District Magistrate Srikant Shastri, Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul, DDC Abhendra Mohan Singh, SDO Santan Kumar Singh, and SDPO Amit Kumar have been actively involved in finalizing security and administrative arrangements.

Authorities have ensured tight security in and around the Dev Nagar Panchayat, particularly at important venues such as the Surya Mandir and Surya Kund premises, which have been decorated with Mithila paintings to highlight Bihar’s rich cultural heritage. The Sadar Hospital and Collectorate premises have also been renovated for the occasion.

CM to Inspect Key Development Projects in Bedhni Village

During his visit, Nitish Kumar will interact with villagers at the Bedhni Panchayat headquarters and inaugurate the newly constructed Panchayat Government Building.

As part of his field inspections, he will review various development projects in Mahadalit Tola, Bedhni, including:

Lane and drainage systems for improved sanitation

Tap water supply system under the Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal scheme

Affordable housing projects

Chief Minister’s solar street light scheme for better rural electrification

Community building constructed under the Saat Nischay scheme

Proposed sites for the Ring Road and a new medical college in Irrigation Colony, Nagar Panchayat Dev

Additionally, the CM will visit stalls set up by government departments and Jeevika Didis to assess their work in empowering rural women through livelihood initiatives.

CM to Lay Foundation Stones and Inaugurate New Projects

Nitish Kumar will also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects across Aurangabad district, aimed at enhancing infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

Transformation of Bedhni Village Ahead of CM’s Visit

Ahead of the Chief Minister’s visit, Bedhni village has witnessed rapid development, with the local administration taking several initiatives, including:

Construction of 75 new toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission

Large-scale plantation drive to improve green cover

Replacement of old transformers to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply

High Hopes Among Residents

The residents of Bedhni and Mahadalit Tola are eagerly anticipating Nitish Kumar’s visit, expecting it to accelerate the development of their village and the entire Aurangabad district. Many believe this visit will attract further government attention to their needs.

CM’s Ongoing Development Tour Across Bihar

Before visiting Aurangabad, Nitish Kumar was in Nawada district on Monday, where he inaugurated 202 developmental projects worth ₹211.96 crore. During his visit, he also:

Inspected the land earmarked for a new medical college