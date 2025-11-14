Pan India

Bihar Election 2025 Result Live Updates | Counting, Leads & Political Reactions

Live: Bihar Election 2025 Results – Two-phase counting, high turnout, round-wise leads, party positions (NDA vs Mahagathbandhan), voter turnout, candidates, political reactions, and latest happenings. Stay tuned for live updates.

Photo of Munsif Web Desk Munsif Web Desk14 November 2025 - 05:17

Bihar Election 2025 Result Live Updates: Counting for the crucial Bihar Assembly election (243 seats) is underway, with early trends expected soon. Stay with us for phase-wise and round-wise counting updates, candidate leads, final results, voter turnout data, political reactions and every major development happening throughout the day. This page will be updated every few minutes as the counting progresses.

🟪 ROUND-WISE COUNTING TABLE

RoundNDA (BJP+JDU etc)Mahagathbandhan (RJD+INC etc)OthersLead & Leading Alliance
Round 1
Round 2
Round 3
Round 4
Round 5

🔵 08:20 AM – Early trends indicate close contest

Initial trends show a tight fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan alliance, especially in key constituencies across Bihar.

🔴 08:05 AM – Counting begins for Bihar Election 2025

Counting begins for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Postal ballots will be opened first, followed by EVMs from 8:30 AM.

🔴 LIVE UPDATES STARTS ABOVE

────────────────────────────────────

🟫 VOTER TURNOUT DETAILS

  • Total booths (polling stations): 46 counting centres across 38 districts.
  • Total electors (registered voters): Approx. 7.45 crore voters.
  • Turnout (combined phases): ≈ 67.14%, the highest in the state’s electoral history.
  • Phase-1 turnout: 64.66%.
    (Gender-wise breakdown currently not available/officially detailed.)

🟧 AREA PROFILE — Bihar State Overview

Bihar is one of India’s largest and most politically significant states with 243 Assembly seats. The two-phase election (6 Nov & 11 Nov 2025) was marked by a record turnout of over 67%. Urban-rural divides, youth employment, law & order, and caste alliances remain dominant in political behaviour. The battle between the long-serving CM Nitish Kumar (JDU/NDA) and challenger Tejashwi Yadav (RJD/Mahagathbandhan) has captured national attention.

🟩 PREVIOUS ELECTION RESULT (2020)

  • 2020 Winner: Alliance of NDA (led by JDU+BJP)
  • Winning Margin: NDA secured 125 seats; Mahagathbandhan secured 110 seats.
  • Runner-up alliance: Mahagathbandhan (RJD+INC)

Tags
