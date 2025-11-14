Bihar Election 2025 Result Live Updates | Counting, Leads & Political Reactions

Bihar Election 2025 Result Live Updates: Counting for the crucial Bihar Assembly election (243 seats) is underway, with early trends expected soon. Stay with us for phase-wise and round-wise counting updates, candidate leads, final results, voter turnout data, political reactions and every major development happening throughout the day. This page will be updated every few minutes as the counting progresses.

Initial trends show a tight fight between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan alliance, especially in key constituencies across Bihar.

Counting begins for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Postal ballots will be opened first, followed by EVMs from 8:30 AM.

Total booths (polling stations): 46 counting centres across 38 districts .

. Total electors (registered voters): Approx. 7.45 crore voters.

voters. Turnout (combined phases): ≈ 67.14% , the highest in the state’s electoral history.

, the highest in the state’s electoral history. Phase-1 turnout: 64.66%.

Bihar is one of India’s largest and most politically significant states with 243 Assembly seats. The two-phase election (6 Nov & 11 Nov 2025) was marked by a record turnout of over 67%. Urban-rural divides, youth employment, law & order, and caste alliances remain dominant in political behaviour. The battle between the long-serving CM Nitish Kumar (JDU/NDA) and challenger Tejashwi Yadav (RJD/Mahagathbandhan) has captured national attention.

