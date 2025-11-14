Bihar Election 2025 Result Live Updates | Counting, Leads & Political Reactions

Bihar Polls: 3 Candidates of AIMIM Leading

KOCHADHAMAN MD. SARWAR ALAM Leads by 2296 votes

AMOUR AKHTARUL IMAN Leads by 5990 Votes

BAISI GHULAM SARWAR Leads by 6097 Votes

Bihar Polls: AP CM Naidu

Bihar Assembly poll results trend indicates people are with PM Modi, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu

Tejashwi Yadav Trails:

INDIA bloc’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of RJD trails in Raghopur by 1,273 votes, BJP’s Satish Kumar leads:

Bihar Polls: AP CM Naidu on Results

NDA is set to get 190 seats in Bihar Assembly polls, says Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu in Visakhapatnam summit.

Bihar Polls: Party Wise Result

Bihar Polls: AIMIM

GHULAM SARWAR of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is Leading in BAISI by 3908 Votes.

Bihar Polls: AIMIM

AKHTARUL IMAN of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is Leading in AMOUR by 2817 Votes.

Bihar Polls: AIMIM

MD. SARWAR ALAM of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen is Leading in KOCHADHAMAN by 50 Votes.

NDA leads in 166 seats, surpassing majority mark of 122: INDIA bloc ahead in 59

The ruling NDA was leading in 166 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting was underway for the Bihar assembly polls on Friday morning, according to the Election Commission.

The opposition INDIA bloc was way behind, leading in 59 of the 243 seats in the assembly.

The tally is likely to change with several rounds of counting still left.

Bihar Polls: AIMIM

AIMIM is ahead in Baisi and Balrampur

Nitish Kumar: Tiger Abhi Zinda Hai

‘Tiger abhi zinda hai’: Poster outside Nitish residence as NDA surges ahead in Bihar polls

Patna, Nov 14 (PTI) A striking poster featuring Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar standing beside a tiger, captioned boldly ‘tiger abhi zinda hai’ (tiger is alive), appeared outside his residence on Friday morning, just as the NDA opened up a clear early lead in the assembly elections. The poster, cinematic in its framing and unmistakably designed to project authority, quickly became a magnetic point for cameras and cadre alike.

Bihar Election Results 2025 Explained LIVE Updates:

NDA allies JD(U) and BJP go neck-and-neck, Chirag Paswan-led LJP (RV) emerges as the dark horse.

NDA allies JD(U) and BJP are going neck-and-neck as the alliance continues to surge ahead, early trends suggested.

The biggest revelation is however the Chirag Paswan-led LJP (RV) that is leading in over 15 of the 29 seats it contested. If the trends hold, his political stock could rise, so could his influence in the alliance and position in state govt.

In the Mahagathbandhan, the RJD continues to enjoy primacy as the Congress seems to pull it back, leading only in 13 of the 61 seats it contested, bringing to the fore, the lack of mutual conversion of votes.

The Left too seems to be on the backfoot leading only in 4 of the 20 seats it fielded candidates in, lower than the 12 it won last time.

Debutant VIP also does not seem to be adding much to the Mahagathbandhan even as the IIP seems to be doing well.

Overall, the NDA looks ahead in terms of better social combination and in comparison, to Mahagathbandhan’s.

MAITHILI THAKUR (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Maithili Thakur of BJP leading by 4113

Tejaswi Yadav Leads:

INDIA bloc’s CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav of RJD leads in Raghopur by 893 votes, BJP’s Satish Kumar trails

Bihar Assembly Results, Party Wise:

Bihar Deputy CM Leads

Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary of BJP leads in Tarapur by 2,690 votes, RJD’s Arun Kumar trails

Bihar polls: NDA ahead in 136 Assembly seats

NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting progresses for Bihar polls:

Bihar polls: NDA ahead in 111 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 33

The ruling NDA was ahead in 111 assembly seats, as compared to 33 of the opposition INDIA bloc, according to trends available on the Election Commission’s website.

10:16 AM Bihar Assembly Results:

Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha trails in Lakhisarai, Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar leads by 79 votes:

10:09 AM: Bihar Assembly Results:

BJP and JD(U) are running neck and neck, each trading marginal leads across rounds. The RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the last Assembly polls, is lagging behind in the chase to repeat that performance, though officials caution it’s far too early to draw hard conclusions from first-hour data.

– Within the Mahagathbandhan, the Congress remains the weak link, struggling to open strong leads in the seats it contested. Meanwhile, LJP (Ram Vilas) is slowly picking up traction, posting early movements that the NDA will be watching closely, given Chirag Paswan’s role in the alliance’s social arithmetic.

– It is still early, margins remain thin, and several rounds of EVM counting are yet to land, but the competitive BJP–JD(U) race is emerging as the story to watch.

Bihar Election 2025 Result Live Updates: Counting for the crucial Bihar Assembly election (243 seats) is underway, with early trends expected soon. Stay with us for phase-wise and round-wise counting updates, candidate leads, final results, voter turnout data, political reactions and every major development happening throughout the day. This page will be updated every few minutes as the counting progresses.