Bihar election results: Change will happen, a govt will be formed, says Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: As counting for the Bihar polls continued, Mahagathbandhan’s chief ministerial candidate and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that change is inevitable and a new government will be formed. Speaking to IANS in Patna, he reiterated, “Change will happen, a government will be formed,” as counting progressed, reflecting his confidence in the electoral outcome and mandate. RJD spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari also expressed strong confidence in the Mahagathbandhan’s performance, declaring that a change of government is imminent.

“The time Bihar was waiting for has arrived. We will succeed; I am fully confident. Whatever predictions have been made, today the results will be in our favour. The Nitish government is bidding farewell, its time is over, and the new government of the Mahagathbandhan under Tejashwi Yadav is coming,” Tiwari told IANS, asserting that the electorate has voted with clarity and purpose. Adding to the Opposition bloc’s optimism, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) spokesperson Dev Jyoti echoed similar sentiments.

He said, “All the poor people, all the labourers, the labour class, the lower-income group, and all those who follow Ambedkar’s ideology, their government is coming. By around 10, 10.30 or by 11 a.m., you will see the Mahagathbandhan forming the government.” The VIP, a constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, expects an early and clear lead in the initial rounds of counting. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 4,372 counting tables across the state, each manned by a counting supervisor, assistant, and micro-observer.

A total of 243 Returning Officers and an equal number of Counting Observers will oversee the process in the presence of candidates and their authorised agents. Over 18,000 counting agents have been deployed to ensure transparency. Counting began at 8.00 a.m. with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8.30 a.m. Postal ballots must be fully counted before the penultimate round of EVM counting. EVM control units will be presented before counting agents for seal and serial-number verification, as recorded in Form 17C. In case of any mismatch, VVPAT slips from the concerned polling station will be mandatorily counted.

Additionally, five random polling stations per constituency will undergo VVPAT verification after EVM counting concludes. Results will be declared round-wise and constituency-wise by the respective Returning Officers. The ECI has urged the public and media to rely solely on the official results portal for verified updates, cautioning against misinformation from unofficial sources.