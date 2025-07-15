Bihar Elections 2025: Owaisi Rejects Alliance with Mahagathbandhan

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday ruled out any alliance with the INDIA bloc (Mahagathbandhan) for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, declaring,

This comes amid political speculation following AIMIM’s Bihar president Akhtarul Iman’s letter to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, suggesting entry into the alliance to avoid a split in anti-BJP votes.

RJD Responds Sharply, Accuses AIMIM of Helping BJP

In response to the proposal, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) asked AIMIM to completely withdraw from the elections if it was truly committed to defeating the BJP. The party also accused AIMIM of acting as the “B-team of the BJP.”

Owaisi rejected the allegations outright, calling them “baseless lies.”

“They fear a leader from the poor and oppressed rising to power,” he said.

Owaisi: AIMIM Will Contest Independently or in Third Front

Owaisi confirmed that AIMIM will contest the Bihar polls, either independently or as part of a third front. He accused mainstream parties of trying to silence emerging voices from Dalits, Adivasis, Backward Classes, and Muslims.

“We are being defamed because we represent Bihar’s poor. They want them to remain political slaves,” he stated.

Owaisi also assured that AIMIM would contest with full strength, highlighting the party’s consistent commitment to grassroots representation.

Owaisi Slams ECI Over Voter Verification in Seemanchal

The AIMIM chief also raised alarm over the Election Commission of India’s voter verification drive in Bihar’s Seemanchal region. He alleged that the ECI was checking citizenship status, which he emphasized is under the jurisdiction of the Union Home Ministry, not the election body.

“This is outside the ECI’s mandate and causes fear among marginalized communities,” Owaisi said.

He demanded accountability and transparency in the verification process, especially in Muslim-dominated areas where, he claimed, voter disenfranchisement could be a motive.