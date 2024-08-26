Bihar: Four youths drown in Gandak river

Gopalganj (Bihar): In a tragic incident, four youths drowned in river Gandak under Baikunthpur police station area here on Monday.

According to police, some people went to Gandak river to perform some rituals. Suddenly an 18-year-old youth slipped into the river and while trying to save him, 3 others went deep into the water.

All the four youths drowned in the river.

The local divers and SDRF personnel were trying to trace the bodies.