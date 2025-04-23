Bihar Minister Zama Khan Faces Protest in Bhabhua Over Waqf Amendment Act

Patna: The Waqf (Amendment) Act has sparked widespread dissent in Bihar, leading to a large-scale protest in Bhabhua, the district headquarters of Kaimur. The agitation was directed at Mohammad Zama Khan, Bihar’s Minority Welfare Minister, who hails from the same region.

Protest Erupts Over Alleged Undermining of Waqf Autonomy

On Tuesday, members of the Muslim community staged a protest march condemning the Waqf Bill, which they claim weakens the autonomy of Waqf properties and reduces the role of the community in their management.

Chanting slogans and holding placards, protesters expressed anger at the perceived centralization of Waqf board control, alleging that it strips traditional community rights.

Minister’s Convoy Confronted by Protesters

Tensions escalated when Minister Zama Khan’s convoy approached the protest site. In an apparent attempt to avoid confrontation, the vehicle reportedly took a different route, but demonstrators quickly identified it.

The crowd surrounded the convoy, shouting slogans like “Zama Khan Murdabad”, accusing him of betraying the minority community and failing to protect their interests.

Security Forces Step In Amid High Tension

Security personnel were deployed immediately to control the situation. The Minister was safely escorted away, even as protests intensified and emotions ran high among the crowd.

AIMIM Leader Criticizes Government’s Handling of Waqf Bill

Mohammad Hanif Khan, District President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), criticized the Bill and Zama Khan’s inaction.

“The Waqf Bill has just been implemented, and we are completely against it. Zama Khan has failed to defend our rights. If he cannot represent us, what purpose does his ministry serve?” said Khan.

Resignations Rock JD(U) Over Waqf Controversy

Following the passage of the Waqf Amendment Act in both Houses of Parliament, at least 20 Muslim leaders associated with Janata Dal (United) have reportedly resigned. They cited the party’s failure to protect Muslim community interests as their primary reason for leaving.