Bihar poll results: AIMIM leads in five seats, all in Seemanchal

Patna: AIMIM is showing a strong performance in Bihar’s Seemanchal region, with early trends at 2 p.m. indicating leads in five Assembly constituencies.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the party is ahead in Jokihat (Araria), Kochadhaman (Kishanganj), Amour (Purnea), Baisi (Purnea), and Thakurganj (Kishanganj).

Notably, four of these seats — Jokihat, Kochadhaman, Amour, and Baisi — were also secured by the party in the 2020 Assembly elections. The trend is significant for AIMIM, which has been attempting to expand its presence in Bihar.

After being left out of the INDIA bloc, party chief Asaduddin Owaisi had declared his intention to contest 100 seats in the state.

However, on October 19, AIMIM formally announced a list of 25 candidates, including two non-Muslims, marking an effort to widen its appeal beyond its traditional support base.

In the previous election, AIMIM delivered a surprise victory by winning five seats, all located in Seemanchal — Amour, Baisi, Jokihat, Kochadhaman and Bahadurgarh in Kishanganj.

The region, comprising Araria, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnea districts, has 24 Assembly constituencies and is home to a substantial share of Bihar’s Muslim population.

AIMIM had been counting on this demographic to maintain its relevance in the state’s political landscape.

Following the 2020 results, four of Owaisi’s MLAs defected to the RJD, leaving only Akhtarul Iman of Amour with the party. Iman is currently leading once again from his constituency, reinforcing AIMIM’s foothold in its stronghold.

The ruling NDA is heading for a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the latest trends showing the alliance crossing the 200-seat mark as of 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, according to the early trends of the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 2 p.m., the BJP is emerging as the single largest party with a lead in 91 seats, while the JD(U) stood second with 79 seats.

The alliance partners — the LJP(RV) is leading in 22 seats, Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) at four, and the HAMS also at four.

The Mahagathbandhan is currently at 36, its worst-ever performance.