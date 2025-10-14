Bihar polls: BJP announces first list of 71 candidates; Deputy CMs and former Deputy CMs among key picks

Patna: After finalising the seat-sharing arrangement within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its first list of 71 candidates for the upcoming Bihar Assembly election 2025.

The list includes several prominent leaders, such as the state’s two Deputy Chief Ministers and two former Deputy Chief Ministers.

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will contest from Tarapur in Munger district, while Vijay Kumar Sinha will contest from Lakhisarai.

Among the former Deputy Chief Ministers, Tarkishore Prasad has been fielded from Katihar, and Renu Devi from Bettiah in West Champaran district.

The party has also renominated international shooter and sitting MLA Shreyasi Singh from the Jamui seat.

In a notable inclusion, the BJP has given tickets to two former Members of Parliament — Ram Kripal Yadav, who will contest from Danapur in Patna district, and Sunil Kumar Pintu, who has been fielded from Sitamarhi.

Pintu had earlier represented Sitamarhi in the Lok Sabha, but under the NDA seat-sharing formula in 2024, the parliamentary seat went to the JDU, and Devesh Chandra Thakur contested in 2024.

The list also includes Sidhartha Saurav, a former Congress rebel who had contested from Bikram in the 2020 Assembly polls.

He joined the NDA fold in 2024 and played a crucial role in saving the Nitish Kumar government during the floor test.

Saurav, along with fellow Congress rebel Sangeeta Kumari, joined the BJP a few days ago and has now been fielded from Bikram.

Other key candidates include Vishal Prashant from Tarari, former minister Prem Kumar from Gaya City, Virendra Singh from Wazirganj, Anil Singh from Husua, and Aruna Devi from Warsaliganj in Nawada district.

From Siwan, Health Minister Mangal Pandey has been given the ticket, while Nitin Naveen will contest from Bankipur in Patna district.

Krishna Kumar Rishi will contest from Banmankhi, Jivesh Kumar Mishra from Jale, Sanjay Saraogi from Darbhanga, Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul from Bithan in Madhubani district, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu from Chatapur, and Industry Minister Nitish Mishra from Jhanjharpur in Madhubani district.

Party insiders said that the BJP’s first list reflects a balance between experienced leaders and new entrants, while also rewarding loyalty and electoral performance. The remaining list of candidates is expected to be announced soon.