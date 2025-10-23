Bihar polls: INDIA Bloc declares Mukesh Sahani as Dy CM face

Patna: The Grand Alliance in Bihar on Thursday formally declared RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate, while Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani was announced as the deputy Chief minister if the INDIA Bloc forms the government after the November 14 Assembly elections.

However, behind the scenes, the day’s biggest political development was marked by intense last-minute drama.

Sources revealed that Sahani applied calculated pressure on the Congress leadership at a critical moment — forcing an emergency huddle among senior opposition leaders just hours before the press conference.

According to insiders, Sahani had strongly demanded the post of the Deputy CM or he would stay away from the press conference.

He reportedly refused to attend the press conference unless his demand was met, signalling that if Tejashwi Yadav was to be the alliance’s CM face, he must be declared his deputy.

At that time, Sahani was staying at Hotel Maurya in Patna, along with other opposition leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, the former Rajasthan Chief Minister.

Sources said Gehlot’s suite became the coordination point before the press meet, where Tejashwi Yadav arrived — but Sahani remained absent.

“The message was clear — if Yadav is the CM face, Sahani wanted to be the Deputy CM,” a senior source close to the VIP chief said.

“VIP agreed to contest only 15 seats, much less than its earlier demand of 24, because Sahani expected this position. Without it, he couldn’t have faced his supporters.”

The situation reportedly threatened to derail the fragile unity within the Grand Alliance, prompting Tejashwi Yadav’s personal intervention.

The RJD leader assured Sahani that every party would be represented in the future government, but Sahani stood firm.

Gehlot then reached out to the Congress high command in Delhi for approval to name Sahani as the deputy. The leadership reportedly agreed, recognising the electoral importance of the Mallah and Nishad communities, which together account for nearly 9 per cent of Bihar’s electorate.

Even CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, who was waiting downstairs, gave his nod. With that, the announcement was made: Tejashwi Yadav as CM face, Mukesh Sahani as his deputy.

After the declaration, Sahani told reporters, “No pressure was applied. It may have been a little late, but it’s better late than never. The NDA hasn’t even declared its CM face — we have clarity on both Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister.”

Sahani dismissed talk that the press conference was delayed due to his demands, but sources confirmed his tough bargaining paid off. Apart from the Deputy CM post, VIP is also expected to receive two legislative council seats and one Rajya Sabha berth as part of the deal.

Sahani, a former Bollywood set designer turned politician, is seen as crucial to consolidating Mallah, Sahani, and Nishad votes in the Mithilanchal and Seemanchal regions.

Analysts believe his inclusion could balance in several constituencies.

Tejashwi Yadav, addressing reporters after the announcement, hinted that Sahani might not be the only Deputy Chief Minister if the alliance comes to power.

“We will also include others from different communities,” he said, suggesting that more leaders could be accommodated to maintain caste and regional balance.

Ashok Gehlot later told reporters that the Congress fully backed Tejashwi’s leadership.

“He is young, energetic, and committed. Rahul Gandhi has personally supported his candidature,” Gehlot said.

For now, the Grand Alliance has achieved what seemed unlikely — bringing together diverse partners under one clear leadership formula, though the uneasy truce between its ambitious leaders may be tested again as the campaign intensifies.