Bihar Road Accident: Two Killed, Eight Injured in Rohtas as SUV Collides with Stationary Truck

Rohtas: A tragic road accident in Bihar’s Rohtas district claimed the lives of two individuals and left eight others injured when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway 19 (NH 19) in the early hours of Wednesday.

Details of the Accident

The fatal collision occurred at around 5:30 a.m. near Gorhat village under the jurisdiction of the Shivsagar police station. According to initial reports, the driver of the SUV, which was returning from a pilgrimage at Triveni Sangam, failed to notice the stationary truck and rammed into it at high speed. Authorities suspect that driver fatigue or drowsiness could have been a contributing factor.

Local villagers, who were among the first responders, rushed to the accident site and informed the police. Emergency services arrived promptly, and the injured victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Casualties and Injuries

The deceased have been identified as:

Jeetu Das – Resident of Tironga, 24 Parganas, West Bengal

– Resident of Tironga, 24 Parganas, West Bengal Lakshmi Chakraborty – Resident of Tironga, 24 Parganas, West Bengal

The eight injured passengers include:

Trisha Das

Indu Das

Pallav Banerjee

Roshan Ghosh

Ujjwal Das

Umar Farooq

Ansar Ali

One unidentified individual

Authorities confirmed that two of the critically injured victims have been referred to a higher medical facility for advanced treatment due to the severity of their injuries.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving information about the crash, Shivsagar police personnel, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Kumar Singh, reached the scene and began an investigation into the cause of the accident.

“We have rushed the injured persons to Sadar Hospital in Sasaram, and two of them were later referred to Jamuhar Medical College due to their critical condition. Preliminary investigations suggest the driver may have dozed off or failed to notice the parked truck,” said SHO Singh.

Authorities are currently assessing whether the stationary truck had proper hazard signals activated at the time of the crash.

Frequent Accidents on NH 19 Raise Concerns

This accident is yet another addition to the increasing number of road mishaps reported on NH 19. Poor visibility, overspeeding, driver fatigue, and lack of adequate signage for stationary vehicles contribute significantly to the high accident rate on this highway.

Previous Accidents in Bihar

Just a day before, on February 11, another tragic accident in Kaimur district resulted in the death of three individuals, including a woman, while two others sustained injuries. Road safety advocates continue to urge authorities to implement stricter safety measures to curb such incidents.

Preventive Measures and Road Safety Awareness

To prevent similar accidents, authorities recommend the following road safety measures: