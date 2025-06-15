Hyderabad: Bike Theft Gang Busted by Shankarpally Police; ACP Ramana Goud Commends Team

Hyderabad: Shankarpally Police have successfully busted a bike theft racket, recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers and arrested the key accused, Srinivas, a resident of Rajiv Gruhakalpa in Shankarpally. The operation was conducted after 15 days of intensive investigation, following multiple complaints of missing bikes in the region.

11 Bikes Stolen Over Four Months

Srinivas, who has been residing in Shankarpally for the past 25 years, is accused of stealing 11 bikes over the last four months. He operated primarily in the Shankarpally region but extended his activities to areas such as Attapur, Mehdipatnam, Gudimalkapur, and Narsingi.

Also Read: Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Orders Lenovo Tab M10 5G Online, Gets Lifebuoy Soaps Instead: Video

How the Theft Operation Worked

According to ACP Ramana Goud of Narsingi, who held a press briefing on the matter, Srinivas would visit the RTO office and note down chassis numbers, registration details, and bike colors of newly registered vehicles. He then cloned similar-looking stolen bikes by forging documents such as RC cards and uploading fabricated details on the M-Wallet app.

Srinivas was assisted by an accomplice named Nagaraj, who was responsible for selling the stolen bikes using these forged documents.

Seized Vehicles and Area Breakdown

The police recovered a total of 11 bikes, including:

4 bikes from Shankarpally

2 from Attapur

1 from Mehdipatnam

2 from Gudimalkapur

2 from Narsingi

Police are still verifying the ownership and origins of three bikes, including one used by the main accused himself.

Police Action and Rewards

The Shankarpally Police team was praised for its efficient operation. ACP Ramana Goud announced that rewards would be given to the officers involved in cracking the case. He appreciated the coordination between officers and the diligent groundwork that led to the arrests.

Officials Present

The press meet was attended by ACP Ramana Goud, Shankarpally Inspector Srinivas Goud, and other officers from the police department who participated in the investigation and recovery operation.