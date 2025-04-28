Pakistan Threatens ‘All-Out War’ as Bilawal Bhutto Warns India: ‘Indus Will Flow with Water—or Blood’

Amid heightened tensions following the Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif issued a grave warning, stating that an escalation by India could lead to an “all-out war.” Speaking to Sky News, Asif emphasized that the world should be “worried” about the possibility of a full-scale conflict between two nuclear-armed nations.

Pakistani Leaders Issue Strong Statements Over Water Disputes

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari made a chilling remark directed at India, declaring, “The Indus is ours—either water will flow in this Indus, or their blood will.” His statement underscores Pakistan’s growing anger over what it perceives as India’s attempts to disrupt its water supply.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi further intensified the rhetoric, warning that Pakistan’s 130 nuclear bombs are “meant for India, not for display.” He cautioned that any effort to block Pakistan’s share of water would be considered an act of aggression, prompting preparations for war.

Ministers Condemn India’s Actions as “Water Warfare”

Power Minister Sardar Awais Leghari described India’s alleged moves as “an act of water warfare,” pledging to defend Pakistan’s water rights through “legal, political, and global” avenues. He condemned the actions as “cowardly and illegal,” signaling Pakistan’s intent to challenge India on the international stage.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also weighed in, maintaining that Pakistan does not seek war but is fully prepared to respond if necessary. He demanded a “neutral investigation” into the Pahalgam attack to ensure fairness, while simultaneously warning that Pakistan would retaliate if provoked.

Shehbaz Sharif: Water Blockade Will Be Seen as “Act of War”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif delivered a stern message, warning that any attempt to cut Pakistan’s water share would be interpreted as “an act of war.” Sharif assured that Pakistan is ready for any “misadventure,” emphasizing the country’s commitment to a strong and decisive response.

The situation remains tense, with regional stability at risk as both nations exchange strong words. Global powers are closely monitoring developments, fearing that any misstep could escalate into a serious conflict.