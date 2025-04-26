Bilawal Bhutto Warns: Our Waters Must Flow, or Your Blood Will

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has issued a stern warning to India following New Delhi’s decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty in the backdrop of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing the issue, Bilawal condemned India’s move, stating that Pakistan will respond firmly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unilateral decision.

“The Waters of the Indus Are Ours,” Says Bilawal

Bilawal emphasized that the Indus River waters rightfully belong to Pakistan. In a strong message, he declared, “Our waters must flow — and if not, your blood will.” His warning underlined the seriousness with which Pakistan views India’s action regarding the vital water resource.

Pakistan’s Stand on New Canal Constructions

Recently, Pakistan’s government held a crucial meeting about new canal constructions along the Indus River. It was decided that no new canals would be built without mutual agreement among all regional governments. Bilawal highlighted that both PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parties had reached a consensus on this issue, emphasizing national unity.

Bilawal Accuses India of Using Pakistan as a Scapegoat

In his speech at a public gathering in Sukkur, Bilawal accused India of falsely blaming Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack. He reiterated that Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism and accused Modi of using Pakistan as a scapegoat to cover his government’s failures.

“Our Fight Will Continue Until India Withdraws Its Decision”

Bilawal concluded by asserting that Pakistan’s struggle will not end until India retracts its unilateral decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. He vowed to continue efforts to protect the Indus River and defend Pakistan’s water rights on the global stage.