Bill Gates Meets Sachin Tendulkar in India – What Did They Discuss Over Vada Pav?

Mumbai: During his ongoing tour of India, Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and one of the world’s wealthiest individuals, recently met cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for a memorable snack break. The two icons sat together on a bench and enjoyed the famous vada pav, a popular street food in India.

Bill Gates Shares Video on Instagram

Bill Gates shared a short video of the moment on his Instagram account, which quickly went viral. In the video, Gates and Tendulkar are seen relishing the iconic Indian snack. Gates captioned the video, “A small snack break before going to work,” and added a follow-up post with the caption “Serving very soon.” The video garnered attention and was liked by several prominent personalities, including former cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.

First Meeting with Tendulkar’s Family in 2023

This marks Bill Gates’ first meeting with Sachin Tendulkar’s family in 2023. Tendulkar shared this exciting update on social media, mentioning how Gates learned valuable insights about philanthropy during their time together. Gates also responded positively, highlighting that he had learned a lot about children’s health from the cricket legend.

Also Read: Indian Stock Market Opens Flat Amid Mixed Global Cues

Gates’ Third Visit to India

This is Bill Gates’ third visit to India, and he has expressed enthusiasm about the country’s potential for innovation and social impact. Writing on his GatesNotes blog, Gates mentioned that he is visiting India this time with new ideas, inspired by the intelligent and ambitious people here who are creatively tackling some of the world’s toughest challenges.

Stay tuned for more updates on Bill Gates’ tour and his collaboration with India’s philanthropic efforts.