Bird Flu Outbreak in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh; 17,000 Chickens and Quails Culled

Raigarh: A bird flu outbreak has been reported in Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, after avian influenza, also known as bird flu, was detected at a state-run poultry farm.

As a result, at least 17,000 chickens and quails were culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

Detection of the Virus and Emergency Response

The outbreak was confirmed after some chickens were found dead at the poultry farm in Chakradhar Nagar. Samples were sent to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD) in Bhopal for testing, and the presence of the H5N1 virus was confirmed on Friday night. Following the confirmation, Raigarh Collector Kartikeya Goel convened an emergency meeting with senior officials to address the situation.

Culling Operation and Precautionary Measures

Alos Read: Former Chief Election Commissioner Navin Chawla Passes Away at 79

As part of the emergency response, personnel from the municipal corporation, veterinary, and health departments carried out an overnight operation to cull 5,000 chickens and 12,000 quails. They also destroyed 17,000 eggs and poultry feed. The affected premises were sanitized, and the poultry farm was sealed off.

A 1 km radius around the farm has been declared an ‘infected zone’, while a 10 km radius has been designated as a ‘surveillance zone.’ In these areas, poultry birds, eggs, and feed will be destroyed, and all movement of these items will be banned. Poultry and egg shops within the surveillance zone will also be closed.

No Human Cases Reported

Authorities have confirmed that no human population has been affected by the bird flu outbreak. Dr. Bhanu Patel of the Raigarh health department emphasized that the bird flu virus primarily spreads among birds and animals, and there have been no human infections in India so far. However, he urged people to be cautious and aware of flu symptoms.

Health Precautions for the Public

The health department will conduct a door-to-door survey and health check-up within the 1 km radius of the affected poultry farm. People displaying flu symptoms will be provided with precautionary treatment. Dr. Patel advised the public to remain alert for symptoms such as fever and to seek timely treatment at the nearest health centre if necessary.