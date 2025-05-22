Birth Control Pills May Triple Risk of Cryptogenic Stroke in Young Women: Study

New Delhi: A new study has revealed that birth control pills—specifically combined oral contraceptives (COCs) containing both estrogen and progestin—may triple the risk of cryptogenic stroke in young women. The research sheds light on a previously underexplored area: how sex-specific factors like hormonal contraception may contribute to vascular events in women of reproductive age.

What is a Cryptogenic Stroke?

Cryptogenic strokes are strokes without a known cause. They account for up to 40% of all ischemic strokes in young adults. While previous studies have hinted at a possible connection between contraceptive use and stroke, this new research provides compelling evidence and calls for more cautious clinical approaches.

Key Findings from the Study

The research included 268 women aged 18–49 with cryptogenic ischemic stroke (CIS) and 268 age-matched stroke-free controls from 14 centers across Europe.

Among the participants, 66 stroke patients and 38 controls were using combined oral contraceptives.

and were using combined oral contraceptives. The risk of stroke remained significantly high, even after adjusting for other known stroke risk factors.

Expert Opinions and Warnings

Lead author Dr. Mine Sezgin from the Department of Neurology at Istanbul University stated:

“Our findings confirm earlier evidence linking oral contraceptives to stroke risk. The association remains strong even when accounting for other known risk factors, suggesting possible genetic or biological mechanisms at play.”

Clinical Implications

Doctors are urged to be more cautious when prescribing combined oral contraceptives, especially to women who:

Have existing vascular risk factors

Have a history of ischemic stroke

Are genetically predisposed to stroke

Dr. Sezgin added, “Our findings should prompt more careful evaluation of stroke risk in young women, particularly those with additional risk factors.”

Future Research Ahead

The research team plans to further investigate the biological and genetic factors that may explain the increased stroke risk linked to hormonal contraceptive use.

Presentation at ESOC 2025

The findings were presented at the European Stroke Organisation Conference (ESOC) 2025, held in Helsinki, Finland