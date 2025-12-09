Birthday wishes would pour in for former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she turns 79

New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for the Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi as she turned 79 on Tuesday, with the Congress stating that she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice, and selfless dedication.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to social media platform X and said, “Extending warm birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji. A steadfast champion of the rights of the marginalised, she has remained a symbol of grace, meeting every challenge with courage, resilience, sacrifice and selfless dedication. I wish her a long and healthy life.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Warm birthday wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi – a leader whose grace, resilience, and quiet strength have always stood out in public life. She embraced India as her home with deep commitment, upheld its democratic values, faced hatred and abuse with dignity, and remained steadfast even after enduring unimaginable personal tragedies within the family.”

“For the Congress Party, she has been a steady moral guide – carrying forward a historic legacy with unwavering resolve. Under her leadership, the UPA era brought transformative rights-based laws like MGNREGA, Right to Education, Right to Information, and the National Food Security Act – giving millions jobs, hope, education, voice, and dignity,” he added.

“Her lifelong commitment to women’s empowerment, social justice, and inclusive growth continues to inspire the party’s path and purpose. Wishing her good health, strength, and a long life,” he said.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to our constant pillar of support, Smt. Sonia Gandhi avaru. Your selfless service, wisdom, and vision have shaped the Congress and strengthened our resolve to serve the people. I am deeply grateful for your guidance and the trust you have shown me throughout my journey. May you be blessed with good health and continued strength to work for the welfare of the people and inspire us all to serve the nation with dedication.”

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also extended wishes on X and said, “Today, we celebrate the birthday of our great leader Smt #SoniaGandhi whose greatest contribution was to ensure separate statehood for #Telangana after decades of struggle. She is the fountainhead for the success of Telangana, and continues to serve as an inspiring and guiding force for achieving all our goals and the ambitious vision – #TelanganaRising2047.”

“Happy birthday #Soniamma – may you continue to bless & guide us so we may serve the people of Telangana better every day, in every way,” he added.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K.C. Venugopal also posted birthday greetings on X. He wrote, “I join millions around the world in conveying my best wishes to Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji on her birthday today! Through the last 3 decades, her role in public life has been inspirational. As UPA Chairperson during PM Manmohan Singh ji’s tenure, she played a pivotal role in driving a welfare agenda that expanded India’s social security net and led to over 23 crore Indians escaping poverty within a decade.”

“Her vision was for India to have a strong rights-based governance framework – which compelled the state to deliver welfare to the last mile. For us Congress karyakartas, she has always been a guiding light and someone who steered the party through various turbulent periods of Indian politics. Her ideological conviction combined with her deft organisational management made her an extremely effective President in this dynamic period,” he added.

“Even today, as CPP Chairperson, she remains our lodestar who gives us guidance, and continues to be a fierce voice speaking boldly with clarity on issues of national importance. Wishing her the best of health and happiness for many years to come,” he said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also paid tributes and wrote, “There are some people we admire, some we idolise. And then there are those we simply love with all our heart. Smt Sonia Gandhi ji is that rare person. Her sense of duty, her grace, and her fortitude in the face of adversity are an inspiration.”

“Happy Birthday, Ma’am. Thank you for being you – our courage, our compass, and our leader. Wish you good health and boundless joy, always,” she added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also extended greetings and wrote, “Birthday greetings to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Her life reflects sacrifice, a selfless public journey, and a steady resolve to uphold secularism and constitutional values. May her principled path and guidance continue to strengthen our collective efforts for a progressive and inclusive #INDIA.”