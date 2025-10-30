BJP Accuses CM of MCC Violation for Allegedly Offering Ministry to Azharuddin, Complains to CEO

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer, accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of violating the Model Code of Conduct by allegedly offering a ministerial post to former cricketer and Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin.

The BJP alleged that the move was intended to influence voters in the Jubilee Hills by-election. The party said the reported offer of a ministerial berth during the election period was a clear violation of the MCC.

In its complaint, BJP urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against the Chief Minister for attempting to misuse his position to gain electoral advantage.

The Jubilee Hills by-election has already turned into a high-stakes political contest, with both the Congress and BJP intensifying their campaigns. Reports of Azharuddin’s likely induction into the Cabinet through the Governor’s quota have sparked controversy, drawing criticism not just from the BJP but also from opposition leaders across the spectrum.

Polling for the Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled for November 11.