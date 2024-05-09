BJP Allegedly Uses Disguised Hindu Supporters to Mimic Muslim Attendees at Ranchi Event: Video

Hyderabad: In a controversial move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Ranchi has come under scrutiny for allegedly employing deceptive tactics during a recent event.

According to N4 News, the BJP faced difficulty in garnering Muslim support for their function. In response, they purportedly resorted to a scheme wherein individuals named Sinha, Ajeet, Amit, and Anshul were donned in traditional Muslim attire, including skull caps, to simulate Muslim attendance.

Ranchi- BJP claims that Muslims joined BJP. Whereas Hindus were invited in Muslim attire.



Allah Sabko Muqammal Muslim banaye aameen😍 pic.twitter.com/VSVXtpD5Go — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) May 8, 2024

The incident has sparked outrage among various quarters, with many accusing the BJP of resorting to deceitful tactics to manipulate public perception. Critics have pointed out the potential insensitivity and disrespect inherent in such actions, suggesting that it trivializes the identity and religious symbols of the Muslim community.

Full video of BJP fooling its voters by asking Hindus to pretend like Muslims by making them wear Skull caps. Not sure if they were made to go though circumcision too.

Hindu Khatre me hai anyone? @UnSubtleDesi @smitaprakash @ajeetbharti @MrSinha_ @amitmalviya @ShefVaidya pic.twitter.com/W24q7BnDCs — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 8, 2024

Furthermore, questions have been raised regarding the authenticity and ethics of such practices. There are even speculations circulating whether the individuals were coerced into participating in such charades, with some expressing concerns over the potential exploitation and coercion of participants.

Wah Modi ji Wah. Yaha se Hindu dalo aur waha se Musalmaan Niklega scheme by BJP in Ranchi. https://t.co/nsDZ5wzfP5 pic.twitter.com/jaEZcoihH4 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 8, 2024

The BJP, however, has not issued any official statement regarding the allegations. As the controversy unfolds, it underscores broader discussions about the nature of political strategies and the ethical boundaries within which they operate.