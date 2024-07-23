BJP appoints Pradeep Bhandari national spokesperson

New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday appointed Pradeep Bhandari, a journalist who runs psephology firm ‘Jan Ki Baat’, as a national spokesperson of the party.

Bhandari has worked as a journalist for different channels and has regularly done surveys during the assembly and general elections.

In a statement, the BJP said its national president, J P Nadda, has appointed Bhandari as a national spokesperson with immediate effect.

The BJP’s website lists a total of 30 national spokespersons, excluding Bhandari, headed by Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni.