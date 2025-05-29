BJP-BRS Secret Deal? MLA Raja Singh Alleges ‘Package Politics’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Goshamahal, Raja Singh, made sensational claims on Thursday, alleging that a section of BJP leaders in Telangana is ready to join hands with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) for a “big package.” His comments have ignited a fresh controversy within state politics, especially as the BJP prepares for upcoming elections.

Raja Singh, known for his outspoken nature, stated that BRS has previously influenced BJP’s candidate selection and constituencies, which, according to him, was one of the reasons the party failed to form a government in Telangana.

“If BJP leaders get a big package, they will join the BRS,” Singh remarked, adding that BRS MLC K. Kavitha had “spoken the truth” during a recent informal media interaction.

Fear Silencing BJP Cadre, Says Raja Singh

The Goshamahal MLA criticized his own party, stating that many BJP leaders and workers are staying silent due to fear of suspension. He alleged that the party’s internal politics and poor decisions had significantly impacted its chances of success in the state.

Past Accusations and Internal Discontent

This is not the first time Raja Singh has targeted BJP leadership. In March, he claimed a conspiracy was hatched by party leaders to send him to jail. He also alleged that these leaders pressured police to file PD Act cases against him.

Singh has previously expressed dissatisfaction with the party’s choices for Telangana BJP President and legislature party leader, further highlighting ongoing internal rifts.

Kavitha’s Explosive Claim on BRS-BJP Merger Proposal

Raja Singh’s comments come shortly after BRS MLC K. Kavitha alleged that during her time in jail related to the Delhi liquor scam, a proposal for BRS to merge with BJP was floated, which she opposed.

Kavitha further claimed that efforts are still underway for such a merger, allegedly facilitated by TDP President and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu. She also warned that covert agents within BRS are working toward this goal and must be identified and expelled.

Political Fallout Expected

The ongoing exchange between Kavitha and Raja Singh may have broader political implications. With accusations of betrayal, backdoor deals, and internal sabotage, both BJP and BRS face renewed scrutiny. Political analysts suggest these developments could reshape Telangana’s political landscape ahead of the 2025 elections.