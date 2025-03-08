BJP, BRS to Skip Telangana Government’s All-Party Meeting

Hyderabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) opted to stay away from the all-party meeting convened by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Saturday. Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy declined the invitation through an open letter addressed to Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who had personally invited him.

In his letter, Kishan Reddy expressed gratitude for the invitation but cited short notice as the reason for BJP MPs’ absence.

“As you are aware, a minimum of time is required for a meaningful discussion on key issues in such important meetings. However, all BJP MPs received the information late on Friday night. Today, being International Women’s Day, all our MPs are engaged in pre-scheduled constituency events. Additionally, they have prior official and informal commitments,” Reddy stated.

He further emphasized that if the government intends to hold such meetings in the future, advance notice should be given. He reiterated that BJP and the Centre, under PM Narendra Modi, remain committed to Telangana’s development.

BRS Also Abstains from Meeting

The BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) also decided to boycott the meeting. Party MPs, including Parthasarathy, Damodar Rao, Kethireddy Suresh Reddy, and Vaddiraju Ravichandra, were invited but reportedly received instructions from party chief and former CM KCR to skip the event.

With two major opposition parties abstaining, the Telangana government’s all-party meeting lacked representation from key political stakeholders, raising questions about its effectiveness in fostering political consensus on crucial state issues.