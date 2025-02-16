Delhi Railway Station Stampede: BJP Calls Off Scheduled Engagements

New Delhi: The tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting immediate responses from political leaders, railway authorities, and law enforcement agencies.

The devastating incident, which occurred on Saturday night, claimed the lives of 18 people and left dozens injured.

In the wake of this disaster, the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the cancellation of all scheduled public engagements as a mark of respect for the victims and their grieving families.

Delhi BJP Halts Events, Extends Support to Victims

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva confirmed on Sunday that he had suspended all his scheduled programs for the day, offering full support to the affected families. Party officials stated that BJP Members of Parliament (MPs) and senior leaders also refrained from attending planned worker meetings and public Thanksgiving events in light of the tragedy.

Sachdeva personally visited the New Delhi Railway Station and Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital, where he met the injured victims. He assured them of all possible assistance and reiterated the party’s commitment to helping those impacted by the disaster.

Government and Railways Take Immediate Action

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda was in close coordination with medical teams, speaking to doctors and officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured. Meanwhile, the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government deployed a large team of medical professionals across various hospitals to handle the influx of patients.

To accommodate stranded passengers and manage the aftermath, Indian Railways announced the deployment of three special trains to Prayagraj, facilitating travel for those heading to the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela.

Delhi Police Commissioner Holds Emergency Meeting

In response to the stampede, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora conducted an emergency meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Railways, located at New Delhi Railway Station. The meeting, attended by Special Commissioners Robin Hibu and Ravindra Yadav, focused on identifying operational failures, particularly in the station’s public address system, which could have contributed to the chaos.

Railway Minister and Home Minister Discuss the Incident

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning to discuss the tragic incident and explore ways to prevent such disasters in the future. Ensuring passenger safety and improving crowd management at railway stations were among the primary topics of discussion.

Compensation Announced for Victims’ Families

In a bid to support the affected families, Indian Railways declared financial compensation for the victims. The families of the deceased will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who sustained severe injuries will be granted Rs 2.5 lakh. Passengers with minor injuries will receive Rs 1 lakh as compensation.

High-Level Investigation Underway

A two-member investigative committee, led by Narsingh Deo (Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway) and Pankaj Gangwar (Principal Chief Security Commissioner, Northern Railway), was set up to probe the circumstances leading to the stampede. The committee has already begun reviewing CCTV footage from platforms 14 and 15, where the stampede took place, and is collecting eyewitness accounts to understand the sequence of events.

Stampede Occurred Amid Maha Kumbh Mela Rush

According to preliminary reports, the stampede was triggered by overcrowding as passengers rushed to board trains bound for Prayagraj, where millions of devotees have gathered for the Maha Kumbh Mela. The massive crowd, coupled with inadequate crowd control measures, led to panic and chaos.

Authorities are now reviewing the station’s crowd management protocols to prevent such incidents in the future. Steps may include improving signage, increasing the number of security personnel, deploying more ticketing counters to ease congestion, and enhancing communication through the public address system.

Calls for Better Infrastructure and Safety Measures

The tragic stampede has once again highlighted the urgent need for improved infrastructure and safety measures at railway stations across the country. Experts suggest that implementing AI-powered crowd monitoring systems, better station layouts, and real-time passenger flow management could significantly reduce the risk of similar incidents.

As investigations continue, the focus remains on ensuring that justice is served for the victims and that preventive measures are put in place to enhance passenger safety in one of the world’s busiest railway networks.