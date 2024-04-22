BJP candidate elected unopposed MP from Surat as all nominees withdraw from fray

Surat: BJP’s Mukesh Dalal is elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha seat after all other candidates withdrew from the fray, the party’s Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil said on Monday.

“Surat has presented the first Lotus to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I congratulate our candidate for Surat Lok Sabha seat Mukesh Dalal for getting elected unopposed,” Paatil posted on X (formerly Twitter).

On the last day of withdrawal of the nomination forms on Monday, as many as 8 candidates, mostly Independents and Pyarelal Bharti of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), withdrew their papers.

VIDEO | Surat District Collector gives Member of Parliament (MP) certificate to BJP's Mukesh Dalal, who was elected unopposed from Surat Lok Sabha seat after all other candidates withdrew from the fray. #LSPolls2024WithPTI #LokSabhaElections2024 pic.twitter.com/0raJgl8RGu — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 22, 2024

Notably, the candidature of Congress’ Nilesh Kumbhani from Surat seat was rejected on Sunday after the district returning officer prima facie found discrepancies in the signature of the proposers.

#WATCH | Gujarat: On being elected unopposed from the Surat Lok Sabha seat, BJP's Mukesh Dalal says, "Today I have been declared winner, so the first lotus has bloomed in Gujarat and in the country. I thank PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, state CM, and state BJP… https://t.co/1RpY7J7apj pic.twitter.com/JSDWg02Dc8 — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

The nomination form of Suresh Padsala, the Congress’ substitute candidate from Surat, was also invalidated.