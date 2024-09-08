BJP chief Nadda asks people of Bihar not to change govt if they want development

Patna: BJP President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Saturday here that if Bihar wants to move forward on the path of development, they should keep the present government in power in the state.

He said that the ongoing development in the state was possible due to the support of the people that PM Narendra Modi could secure his third term as the Prime Minister.

Earlier in the day, BJP President Nadda inaugurated a super-specialty hospital and ICU facilities at the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur.

In his address, the union minister emphasised the significance of these new facilities, saying that the total bed capacity at SKMCH has now increased to 1,205.

“The super-specialty block, equipped with state-of-the-art technology and world-class equipment, will offer advanced treatments in various critical areas such as cardiology, nephrology, neurology, gastroenterology, and dermatological surgery. These new facilities would eliminate the need for residents of Muzaffarpur and surrounding areas to travel to other cities like Patna or Delhi for specialised medical care,” he said.

He also mentioned that similar super-specialty hospitals have been established in other parts of Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, and Darbhanga.

He also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the Central and state governments to upgrade district hospitals into medical colleges, with plans for a total of 35 medical colleges to become operational in Bihar soon. This initiative, he noted, would significantly enhance healthcare access and education across the state.

BJP President Nadda emphasised the significance of political stability in Bihar for continued development and prosperity.

“The ongoing advancements in the state, such as the inauguration of new healthcare facilities, are possible with the support of the people of Bihar in helping PM Modi secure his third term as Prime Minister,” he said.

The union minister also stressed the importance of making the right choices during elections.

“Pressing the correct button on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) can lead to prosperity and development, while the wrong choice could result in devastation. I urged the people of Bihar to keep the current government in power if they wish to continue benefiting from developments such as super-specialty hospitals, cancer treatment centres, and AIIMS facilities,” he said.

He contrasted the current situation with the past, particularly during the Rasthriya Janata Dal government’s tenure, when he claimed that people were afraid to leave their homes after 5 p.m. due to law and order issues.

He warned that a change in government could bring back such instability.

Nadda also highlighted the achievements of the Aayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides universal health coverage to 55 crore people, offering up to Rs 5 lakh annually for critical illnesses.

He described it as the largest health scheme in the world, benefitting the most vulnerable sections of society.

During his address, Nadda praised India’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

“While countries like the US, Australia, Japan, China, and many in Europe struggled, India conducted the largest vaccination programme in the country. The government administered more than 20 crore doses, including booster doses, and extended support by providing vaccines to 100 countries, 48 of which received them free of charge,” he said.

BJP President Nadda compared the time it took for various vaccines and medical treatments to be introduced in India in the past with the swift development of the Covid-19 vaccine under PM Modi-led government at the Centre.

“While vaccines for diseases like Japanese encephalitis took 100 years to arrive in India, tetanus injections took 28 years, diphtheria vaccines took 30 years, and tuberculosis treatments also took 30 years, the Covid-19 vaccine was developed and made available in just nine months,” Nadda said.

BJP President Nadda also praised the government’s efforts in poverty alleviation, saying that 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line.

He emphasised India’s remarkable economic growth, mentioning that the country has moved from being the 11th to the fifth largest economy, even surpassing Britain.

He attributed these achievements to the leadership of PM Modi, whom the people of India have elected as Prime Minister for the third time.

BJP President Nadda expressed confidence that India is on right track to become the third-largest economy in the world.