BJP Screening Committee Submits Jubilee Hills By-Poll Aspirants’ List to T-BJP Chief

Hyderabad: As the Jubilee Hills by-election draws closer, political activity has intensified across all parties, with aspirants and leaders stepping up their efforts. In this context, the BJP’s three-member screening committee, which was appointed to gather feedback from party leaders and cadres regarding candidate selection, has submitted its report to the Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao.

The committee comprises former MLA M. Dharma Rao, former MP Pothuganti Ramulu, and senior party leader and advocate Komala Anjaneyulu. After extensive consultations, the panel submitted its findings in a sealed envelope to the party chief.

According to party sources, the names Juturu Keerthy Reddy, Veerapaneni Padma, and Lankala Deepak Reddy have emerged as the prominent contenders for the Jubilee Hills seat. Of these, Deepak Reddy, who contested from the same constituency in the 2023 Assembly election, is said to have a strong chance of being renominated. Deepak Reddy, a close associate of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, currently serves as the BJP Central District President.

Meanwhile, speculation has been rife that the Telangana TDP might enter the fray. However, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who held a meeting with Telangana TDP leaders at Vijayawada on Tuesday, reportedly decided that the party will stay away from the Jubilee Hills by-election. Nevertheless, there is buzz that if a last-minute change occurs, TDP leader Nandamuri Suhasini could still be fielded, given the significant presence of TDP supporters and settler voters in the constituency.

With all eyes on the BJP camp, it remains to be seen whose name will ultimately be finalized for the Jubilee Hills by-poll – a contest that has become prestigious for all major political parties.