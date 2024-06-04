BJP, Congress appear to share honours in LS polls in Telangana

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress and BJP appeared to be sharing the honours with BRS ceding ground in Telangana as they were leading in eight seats each out of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state at noon on Tuesday as the counting of votes progressed.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi maintained his lead against his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha by over 131936 votes as per the Election Commission website.

The BJP candidates were leading in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella and Mahabubnagar LS seats.

The Congress nominees were leading in Peddapalle (SC), Mahabubabad (ST), Warangal (SC), Bhongir, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC) and Zaheerabad.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS appeared to be the biggest loser as the party was not leading in any of the constituencies. The party had won nine seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS had suffered a defeat in the Legislative Assembly polls held in November last year.

The BJP had won four seats, while Congress bagged three constituencies in the 2019 general elections.

The counting votes in Telangana began at 8 am.

The polling was held in a single phase on May 13.