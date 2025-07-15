BJP Considers Madhavi Latha for Goshamahal Constituency After Raja Singh’s Resignation

Hyderabad: Senior Telangana BJP leader Madhavi Latha has launched a scathing attack on Raja Singh, the party’s recently resigned MLA from Goshamahal constituency, questioning his loyalty and behavior toward the party and its members.

Madhavi Latha Questions Raja Singh’s Political Rise

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Madhavi Latha raised pointed questions about Raja Singh’s political journey. “Did Raja Singh become MLA three times without BJP’s support?” she asked, highlighting that the party played a significant role in elevating him from the position of corporator to MLA.

Criticism Over Remarks Against Women and Minorities

Madhavi Latha criticized Raja Singh’s controversial statements, asking, “Is insulting women and people from other religions considered Hindutva?” She condemned his repeated remarks that, according to her, go against party discipline and BJP’s principles.

Accuses Raja Singh of Not Supporting Her During Hyderabad MP Elections

She further alleged that during the Hyderabad MP elections, Raja Singh offered her no support. “His behavior is against party discipline,” she said, recalling that Singh had once mocked her candidacy by questioning, “Did BJP not find any man to field as an MP candidate?”

Madhavi Latha asserted that she received more votes in the Goshamahal constituency than Raja Singh, dismissing any perception of her being a weak candidate. She claimed that BJP is in a strong position in Telangana, and party leadership is considering fielding her from Goshamahal in place of Raja Singh—a move she considers an honor.

Ready to Contest From Any Seat Assigned by BJP

She emphasized her readiness to contest from any constituency, whether it’s Jubilee Hills, Goshamahal, or elsewhere, pledging to fight the elections with full strength wherever the party decides.

Raja Singh Recently Resigned From BJP and Assembly Seat

It may be recalled that Raja Singh recently resigned from both the BJP and his Goshamahal Assembly seat following his dissatisfaction over the Telangana BJP leadership’s internal matters. The party has accepted his resignation.

This ongoing rift within the Telangana BJP highlights internal tensions as the party prepares for future electoral battles in the state.