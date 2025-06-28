BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation Over Kolkata Campus Rape Incident

New Delhi: Senior BJP leaders have strongly criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress government following the alleged rape of a female student inside a Kolkata law college on the evening of June 25. They have labelled Kolkata as turning into the “crime capital”, citing this high-profile case as evidence of deteriorating safety for women.

BJP’s Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Warns of Kolkata’s Decline into Crime Capital

Former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi voiced concerns that Kolkata is gradually becoming the crime capital, warning that blaming victims or protecting perpetrators is deeply troubling.

“If the capital of a state turns into a crime capital, and instead of controlling crimes or criminals, efforts are made to justify their actions or protect them, then this is a very serious matter in itself,” he said.

BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee’s Resignation Amid Safety Crisis

BJP leader Dilip Jaiswal declared that the incident reflects a complete breakdown of governance in West Bengal and demanded Mamata Banerjee’s resignation. Citing earlier cases, he said:

“Her government has become uncontrollable and the democratic system has collapsed… Therefore, Mamata Banerjee’s government should resign immediately.”

Recurring Pattern: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Highlights Campus Violence

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee pointed out an alarming pattern of campus crimes. She referenced the RG Kar medical college case from a year ago and expressed outrage that a similar incident has occurred in a law college campus now.

“So many people had come out onto the streets back then. Now, as that one-year mark is completed, yet another similar case has come to us… inside a college campus.”

Renewed Debate on Campus Safety and Policing in West Bengal

This latest incident has intensified scrutiny on:

Campus security measures in educational institutions

in educational institutions Effectiveness of policing in urban areas

in urban areas Mamata Banerjee’s response to crimes against women

Critics argue that recurring cases signify deeper systemic failures, while supporters of the government insist steps are being taken to improve protections.

What’s Next? Investigation and Wider Political Fallout