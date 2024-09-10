BJP demands resignation, arrest, polygraph test of West Bengal CM (Ld)

New Delhi: The BJP has called for the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her immediate arrest, citing the Supreme Court hearings related to the RG Kar Medical College case.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised CM Mamata Banerjee for allegedly failing to uphold democratic values and for her purported involvement in covering up the case.

He argued that for a fair investigation, Mamata Banerjee must step down as chief minister.

The BJP also demanded that Mamata Banerjee undergo a polygraph test to verify her claims and accused her of obstructing justice by allegedly protecting criminals and destroying evidence.

Bhatia accused Mamata Banerjee of aligning with wrongdoers rather than supporting the victims.

Bhatia further criticised the West Bengal CM for not standing with the victim’s family and called for the dismissal of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal.

The BJP spokesperson also demanded the release of call records between CM Banerjee, Goyal, and Dr Sandeep Ghosh, the former Principal of RG Kar Medical College.

Additionally, Bhatia condemned the delay in filing the FIR, the expedited post-mortem, and the limited CCTV footage provided.

He expressed dissatisfaction with the overall handling of the case and hinted at internal dissent within the Trinamool Congress, suggesting that the party might face internal strife over CM Banerjee’s actions.

In response to enquiries about Jawhar Sarkar’s resignation, Bhatia indicated widespread frustration among the people of West Bengal and Trinamool leaders, suggesting that the controversy could lead to further discontent within the party.