BJP Files Complaint Against CM Revanth Reddy Over Voter Intimidation in Jubilee Hills

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has lodged a formal complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana, Sudarshan Reddy, accusing Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of intimidating voters in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

In its complaint, the BJP alleged that the Chief Minister issued warnings to local voters, claiming that government welfare schemes would be discontinued if they failed to support the Congress party in the upcoming by-election.

BJP floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy and deputy floor leader Payal Shankar met the Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday and submitted a detailed representation. They urged the Election Commission to take immediate and stringent action against the Chief Minister for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct, emphasizing the need to uphold fair electoral practices.

The BJP leaders also requested that the CEO bar Revanth Reddy from participating in further campaigning within the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency until the matter is investigated.

Additionally, the BJP has filed a separate complaint regarding Revanth Reddy’s recent comments on Pakistan, calling them “provocative, irresponsible, and disrespectful” to the sacrifices made by India’s armed forces. The party accused the Chief Minister of making statements that could potentially demoralize the nation’s morale for political advantage.

The BJP delegation urged the Election Commission to treat the matter with utmost seriousness and ensure that appropriate legal and disciplinary action is taken to preserve the sanctity of the electoral code of conduct.