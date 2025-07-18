BJP Government Boosts Bihar with Massive Investment, Says PM Modi in Rally

Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a massive public rally in Motihari on Friday, launched infrastructure and development projects worth ₹7,200 crore. Emphasizing Bihar’s strategic importance in building a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India), the PM declared that the state must become a new engine of growth for the nation.

Bihar Can Be the Backbone of India’s Growth: PM Modi

PM Modi drew parallels between the rise of Eastern countries in the global economy and Bihar’s potential to mirror that trajectory in India. “Just as Eastern nations have become global growth hubs, Bihar must become India’s backbone in the journey towards development,” he said, addressing a roaring crowd.

Development for All: Focus on Equitable Growth Across Cities

He also underscored the NDA’s commitment to ensuring that Bihar’s cities get the same growth opportunities as more developed regions. “We aim to bring Gaya at par with Gurugram, Patna with Pune, Jalpaiguri with Jaipur, and Birbhum with Bengaluru,” said PM Modi.

Sharp Criticism of Previous Governments

Taking a swipe at the former UPA-led government, Modi stated that Bihar received only ₹2 lakh crore in 10 years under their rule. “In contrast, the BJP-led government has significantly increased Bihar’s share in development funds,” he asserted, claiming the earlier government treated Bihar with step-motherly discrimination.

Welfare at the Grassroots

Highlighting the success of welfare schemes in the state, PM Modi shared that more than 3 lakh families in Motihari have benefited from pucca houses under Central housing schemes.

Massive Public Support and Roadshow Welcome

The Prime Minister and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar received an overwhelming welcome as thousands lined the roads, raising chants of “Modi-Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” during their roadshow. This marks PM Modi’s second visit to Bihar this month, underlining the state’s political and developmental significance ahead of upcoming elections.