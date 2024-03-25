BJP-JDS alliance will have positive impact: Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru: Sitting BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Monday expressed confidence in the alliance between his party and JDS in Karnataka, stating that it will have a positive impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“BJP-JDS coming together has given strength to both parties at the grassroots levels. I’m very confident that in all 28 Lok Sabha seats, this alliance will have a very positive impact. In many seats where our vote shares are very good, it will further increase,” Surya told a section of the press.

He said that the alliance will strengthen both parties at the grassroots level and is likely to increase their vote shares in many constituencies.

“Overall, this is going to do a lot of good for the state. I have also requested HD Kumaraswamy to join me at the time of nomination on April 4. He has blessed all of us. Even in Bengaluru South, all JD(S) workers are happy,” he said.

Surya also mentioned that the alliance could be a game-changer in several seats.

Earlier today, Surya met JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy at his residence in Bengaluru.

Additionally, the BJP MP stated that JDS workers are enthusiastic about supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s developmental politics. He expressed optimism about the alliance’s prospects in all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state, predicting fantastic results and long-term benefits for the state.

Meanwhile, JDS Youth Wing President Nikhil Kumaraswamy asserted that the alliance with the BJP has put Congress leaders on notice, suggesting that the Congress party may face challenges in the upcoming elections. He expressed confidence in the prospects of the alliance across all 28 constituencies in Karnataka.

Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy mentioned that he would decide whether to contest the Lok Sabha elections within the next two days, indicating that JDS would contest the Mandya Lok Sabha seat as part of the NDA alliance.

Karnataka will go to election in two phases – April April 26 and May 7. The BJP had a significant victory in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, winning 25 out of 28 seats, while the Congress and JDS alliance managed to secure only one seat each.

The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 are scheduled to be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19, with the counting of votes set for June 4.