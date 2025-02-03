BJP Karnataka Leadership Crisis: Senior Leaders Set to Confront High Command in Delhi

A group of senior BJP leaders from Karnataka, including MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Kumar Bangarappa, and former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, is preparing to visit New Delhi to meet with national BJP President J.P. Nadda. The leaders aim to demand the replacement of the current state party president, B.Y. Vijayendra.

Leaders Criticize Election Process and Demand Change

According to sources, the group of senior leaders is objecting to the recent election of 23 district Presidents within the state. They claim that the election process lacked transparency and was specifically designed to secure another term for Vijayendra as the state party President. The disgruntled leaders are expected to press for an election to the post of state President and will argue that under no circumstances should Vijayendra’s name be announced for another term.

In their meeting with the national leadership, the Karnataka BJP leaders are also expected to suggest that one of them contest against Vijayendra for the top position. They plan to garner support from BJP MPs in the state who share their opposition to Vijayendra and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, strengthening their case before the high command. Additionally, they are likely to demand the annulment of the newly appointed district Presidents’ list.

Vijayendra Responds to Rebellion

Reacting to the growing internal rebellion, Vijayendra addressed the situation in Shivamogga, stating that the damage to the party has already been done. He expressed confidence that within a week, the state leadership issue would be resolved, and the situation would return to normal.

Vijayendra defended the election process, emphasizing the BJP’s commitment to internal democracy and organizational elections. He stressed that no political party conducts elections as systematically as the BJP, from the Mandal to the district and state level, as well as for the national President position.

Reflecting on his tenure as state President, Vijayendra highlighted the efforts made by party workers and leaders in fighting against the Congress government over the past year. With the support of party members, he expressed confidence that he would continue as the state President and further strengthen the party’s position in Karnataka.