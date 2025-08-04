BJP launches ‘Ghar Ghar BJP’ Campaign in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Sunday launched the party’s “Ghar Ghar BJP” (Maha Sampark Abhiyan) campaign aimed at creating awareness about the Modi government’s development and welfare schemes.

The campaign also seeks to highlight the alleged failures of the state Congress government led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Rao kicked off the campaign at Sriramnagar village in Rangareddy district by visiting houses, distributing pamphlets, and interacting with locals, accompanied by BJP District President Rajbhoopal Goud and other district leaders.

He said the main objective of the campaign is to reach every household and inform people about the central government’s welfare programmes and village development initiatives.

The BJP state chief accused the Congress government of hindering rural development by neglecting the panchayati raj system and alleged that the previous BRS regime had paralysed local bodies.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi strongly believes that national progress is possible only through the development of villages and has implemented several initiatives to make rural areas self-sufficient.

Listing central government schemes, Rao highlighted free rice distribution for the poor, housing for the underprivileged, toilets, gas connections, free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, loans for women self-help groups, and self-employment support for youth.

He said the Centre has also allocated funds under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to build roads to every village, besides supporting street lighting, burial grounds, and community hall projects.

Rao urged BJP leaders and workers to conduct door-to-door campaigns to take the Modi government’s development message to the people and called upon voters to support the BJP in the upcoming local body elections. He also encouraged party cadres to work towards winning Zilla Parishad seats in Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts.

Earlier in the day, Rao unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Gopalpuram village in Shankarpalli mandal of Rangareddy district.