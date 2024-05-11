BJP leader Devaraje Gowda taken to Holenarasipura in molestation and rape case

Karnataka

BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda, arrested for alleged molestation and rape, was on Saturday taken to Holenarasipura, where the incident had allegedly taken place, for questioning, police said.

Chitradurga (Karnataka): BJP leader and advocate G Devaraje Gowda, arrested for alleged molestation and rape, was on Saturday taken to Holenarasipura, where the incident had allegedly taken place, for questioning, police said.

An FIR was registered against Gowda on a complaint by a 36-year-old woman from Hassan district, who alleged that he molested and raped her on the pretext of helping her sell her property.

A case of molestation was registered against Gowda on April 1. On Friday, the woman once again approached the police and alleged that she was also raped by him, a police officer told PTI.

The BJP leader was arrested at the Gulihal toll gate by the Hiriyur Police in Chitradurga district late Friday night. He was arrested on a tip-off by the Hassan Police.

The Holenarasipur police arrived in Chitradurga on Saturday morning. After the legal process, the Hiriyur police handed over Devaraje Gowda to Holenarasipura police.

Gowda had unsuccessfully contested the 2023 assembly election on the BJP ticket and was defeated by JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna.

He had also claimed that he alerted the BJP leadership last year about Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sexual abuse of several women, and cautioned the saffron party not to give a Lok Sabha ticket to the JD(S) MP from Hassan.

